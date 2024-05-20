Biden Welcomes a Hamas Hostage, Thinking He’s in the Audience

Biden’s performance is disgusting. How can the United States have a president like this?

Democrats are giving us a president with dementia who is destroying us. They cannot be trusted even if they switch him out for another Democrat this summer. I do think Democrats will switch him out. They will do anything for power.

In the first clip, Biden introduces a man in Hamas’s hands as if he were in the audience. Hersh Goldberg-Polin is the young man who had his arm blown off by Hamas on October 7. He was working to bring Israeli and Palestinian children together.

BIDEN (slurring): “And here with us today is Hersh Goldberg-Polin…” He’s actually an American-Israeli still being held hostage by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/bvFCRBcQEL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 20, 2024

Biden and the Democrats, in general, pretend January 6 was the worst day in our history. Utter nonsense. Biden can’t even get the date right.

Listening to Biden talk about the worst day in the history of humanity is awesome. pic.twitter.com/BT4KZUDrPz — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 20, 2024

Mush for brains.

Joe Biden says he was Vice President during covid and President Obama sent him to Detroit to fix it. His brain is mush. I don’t even know what he could be trying to say here: pic.twitter.com/xHE9Ln4ypn — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 20, 2024

What do they pump this guy up with? Donald Trump wants him drug tested before the debates.

Biden MUST DISCLOSE what type of DRUGS he is taking. Not only is this a matter of NATIONAL security – Americans have the RIGHT to know how their “President” is functioning!!! pic.twitter.com/l0Yo7Kl91V — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) May 20, 2024

Hahaha, immigration was the number one issue. How silly. These people are dirt. They think we’re stupid.

Remember when Biden’s mouthpiece Jen Psaki mocked Virginia voters for worrying about the border and illegal immigration? Well it just happened again in Virginia. Any comment, @jrpsaki? pic.twitter.com/aHT2mHdWLp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 19, 2024

