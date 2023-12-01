Biden Admin Wants to Stop Funds to Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers

The Good Catholic, Joe Biden, president of the death cult, wants to keep the abortions going. His latest plan is to deny federal funds to pro-life pregnancy centers. So, in addition to having unfettered abortions, he wants to be certain that no one talks to the future parents or provides support to them through the pregnancy if they choose to keep the baby.

When I say Biden, I mean the cartel running the country. He’s not running anything.

The Biden administration wants Planned Parenthood to be the only one deciding life and death for the unborn.

He has proposed a federal rule change that would prevent pro-life pregnancy resource centers from receiving federal tax dollars under the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program (TANF).

Many states award these funds to pregnancy resource centers and similar organizations, because they help meet the goals of the program, which are to assist needy families and to help them end their dependence on government benefits. The programs also prevent and reduce the incidence of out-of-wedlock, pregnancies and encourage the formation and maintenance of two-parent families. What could be better than a pro-life pregnancy center to accomplish most of that?

The Biden administration’s rule argues that pregnancy resource centers should not be eligible for TANF funds because the centers help women after they become pregnant instead of just focusing on pregnancy prevention.

