Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Fiery Interview with Tucker

In this clip, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene explains how D.C. works and how impossibly corrupt it inevitably has to be.

She talks about the America First, MAGA Republicans walking around with Ukraine flags on their lapel. We give Ukraine a billion dollars monthly to support their government and pay the salaries. [The irony of this is Ukraine is a dictatorship, and our country is being invaded.]

MTG doesn’t understand why we have to be involved in the Israel war. They are handling it themselves.

Other wars are not as important as our border security. As Tucker said, one party is destroying the country quickly, and the other party is helping them do it.

The entire Democrat Party is on board with wrecking the economy, ignoring crime, and allowing the open border.

“You think elected Republicans in Washington are craven frauds who’d sell your children for a steak dinner at the French Laundry? Actually, says Marjorie Taylor Greene, it’s worse than that.”

When people like Hillary came up, those who look down on the rest of us, especially if you don’t support their current causes. MTG calls them “evil” and “Satan.”

She also explains why she worked with Kevin McCarthy and hates the Republican Party now. She names names.

When loser Nikki Haley came up, they discussed why donors were throwing money at her.

Shockingly, Nikki Haley represents the views of many Republican congressmen but not Republican voters.

The hot topic of the innocent Derek Chauvin came up, and she expressed her views without fear. She sees it as a way to hurt white men.

MTG fears that the US is going down the same road Brazil is going down. We’re one election away from being Brazil, yet so many people are asleep.

Tucker asked her why she ran for Congress.

“In the beginning, to push the Republican Party to actually support Americans and America and do the things that they always promise and tell us to do. Going forward, that’s all I care about. “That’s all I’ve cared about from the beginning …

“Our country is on fire. We don’t have a border. It’s ridiculous to even say we have one. It’s overrun and controlled by the cartels. Mostly, the Border Patrol agents are the welcoming committee to over 160 countries all over the world. They welcome in terrorists; they’re welcoming criminals, mentally insane people, child trafficking, human trafficking, and drugs. They are forced to welcome them, and it’s not because they’re bad people; they’re wonderful people. The government makes them do their job that way. So think about what we have to do to force Republicans in Congress to actually do what they said they’re going to do.”

Every Republican should be saying exactly what she is saying, and they’re not, which is why I hate them too.

Ep. 43 You think elected Republicans in Washington are craven frauds who’d sell your children for a steak dinner at the French Laundry? Actually, says Marjorie Taylor Greene, it’s worse than that. pic.twitter.com/F9Q0Xvo9m2 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 30, 2023

Related