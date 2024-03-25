Biden Administration Comes Out Strong for Hamas at the UN

No matter what you think of Israel, Hamas will never be our allies unless we become terrorists. Today, the US abstained at the UN Security Council when the vote demanded a ceasefire.

The US was not there when standing up for an ally was important – during a war. The UN is not our friend, yet we let them pour people in illegally, guide our culture with 16 sustainable goals, and abandon allies.

The Security Council immediately condemned the ISIS terror attack at a concert in Russia. But to this day, the Security Council refuses to condemn the massacre that Hamas carried out at the Nova music festival in Israel. This is a disgrace! You discriminate between blood and… pic.twitter.com/fZH0bueEoI — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) March 25, 2024

Kirby wants us to believe the decision to abstain is that it’s in keeping with US national security and that of Israel. I hope Kirby gets paid a lot for lying like this.

There is one reason the US abstained. They want the votes of the Hamas contingent in Michigan and Minneapolis. The Biden administration would have their votes anyway. Who else would stick up for terrorists? They are quickly gathering more voters than Jews, and we know how Democrats will handle it.

Top Biden spokesman John Kirby says the U.S. decision to withhold its veto of a UN ceasefire resolution is actually what Israel wants pic.twitter.com/knqxceweHm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 25, 2024

