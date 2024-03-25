Biden Administration Comes Out Strong for Hamas at the UN

By
M DOWLING
-
1
6

No matter what you think of Israel, Hamas will never be our allies unless we become terrorists. Today, the US abstained at the UN Security Council when the vote demanded a ceasefire.

The US was not there when standing up for an ally was important – during a war. The UN is not our friend, yet we let them pour people in illegally, guide our culture with 16 sustainable goals, and abandon allies.

Kirby wants us to believe the decision to abstain is that it’s in keeping with US national security and that of Israel. I hope Kirby gets paid a lot for lying like this.

There is one reason the US abstained. They want the votes of the Hamas contingent in Michigan and Minneapolis. The Biden administration would have their votes anyway. Who else would stick up for terrorists? They are quickly gathering more voters than Jews, and we know how Democrats will handle it.


Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
5 minutes ago

The Democrats import terrorist by the tens of thousands in the USA, pay Iran to send out terrorists, and back terrorists who attack a faithful ally (Israel). My only conclusion can be that they are in effect anarchists who desire to destroy strong cultures with freedoms, so they can remake the countries into dictatorships that give no freedoms.
(The theory being that when free people no longer have safety, they will give pp their freedoms for safety.)
A vote for a Democrat is a vote for a traitor and a vote to give up personal freedoms by releasing a police state like the of Joseph Stalin.
Jack Smith’s persecution of trump is his application to be the new Beria.
He will, if he gets the chance, unleash a new REIGHN OF TERROR.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lavrentiy_Beria 20240325 21:13 GMT

