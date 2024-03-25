HSI Raids P. Diddy’s Homes After Serious Criminal Allegations

According to NBC News, P. Diddy’s homes were raided today, Monday. He is accused of human trafficking, sexual assault, and trafficking of drugs and firearms.

The exact reason for the raids is unclear, but Combs has recently been associated with legal troubles that include lawsuits over alleged sexual assaults and sex trafficking.

HSI agents were conducting their operations in a wealthy Los Angeles enclave known as a home for celebrities and the former Playboy Mansion. The address is associated with Combs’ Bad Boy Films production company.

Federal agents were also at a home in Miami associated with Combs.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement released to the media.

The department confirmed that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was also on scene in a supporting role.

Why would someone with P. Diddy’s wealth, talent, and popularity commit crimes like this, if he did commit these crimes?

