Biden Administration Demands Israeli Civilians Not Be Given Guns

The Biden administration refused to sell American weapons to Israel unless it provided guarantees the guns would not be given to civilians living in the West Bank, the Washington Free Beacon is exclusively reporting.
The Jewish state urgently requested the United States sell it thousands of M-16 rifles following the Hamas terror group’s Oct. 7 slaughter of more than 1,400 unarmed Israeli citizens. But the Biden administration would not approve the sale until Israel guaranteed the critical weapons would not reach civilian outposts in the West Bank, which the Biden administration and its Democratic allies view as occupied territory, Free Beacon reports.
Biden’s obviously obeying his far-left base.
At the beginning of the clip, Caroline Glick mentions it. The rest of the video is interesting. Shw talks about the violence in Judea and Samaria.
Then Israel should buy Ak47 from Russia…
not that I want them to help Russia, it is that I want them to do it as f**** you to Biden
The people of Israel need those firearms, Biden wants them to be sitting ducks, they should tell him to go to hell and buy them from Russia.
This was reported at this site before, but the article today is a good reminder:
1) The current government has no respect for the 2nd amendment and want to take guns away from all civilians.
2) The Democrats are imperialistic in nature and want to control what happens in other countries where they have influence. Of course they do not speak out against nations which badly abuse human rights, for they are heart are also committed to totalitarian rule with no true freedoms or rights.