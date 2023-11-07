Biden Administration Demands Israeli Civilians Not Be Given Guns

The Biden administration refused to sell American weapons to Israel unless it provided guarantees the guns would not be given to civilians living in the West Bank, the Washington Free Beacon is exclusively reporting.

The Jewish state urgently requested the United States sell it thousands of M-16 rifles following the Hamas terror group’s Oct. 7 slaughter of more than 1,400 unarmed Israeli citizens. But the Biden administration would not approve the sale until Israel guaranteed the critical weapons would not reach civilian outposts in the West Bank, which the Biden administration and its Democratic allies view as occupied territory, Free Beacon reports.

Biden’s obviously obeying his far-left base.

At the beginning of the clip, Caroline Glick mentions it. The rest of the video is interesting. Shw talks about the violence in Judea and Samaria.

