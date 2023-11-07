Nashville Killer’s Manifesto Not Worthy of National News

The media is panicking over Steven Crowder’s release of three alleged pages of the Nashville killer’s manifesto. The media, which publishes gossip from anonymous sources daily, is suddenly deeply concerned about having confirmation of the pages of Audrey Hale’s alleged manifesto.

According to the reporter, in the clip below, the manifesto wasn’t released for fear of lawsuits. It doesn’t seem to bother anyone when the manifesto fits the narrative.

There has been tremendous pressure from the LGBTQ community to not release the manifesto because they claim they would be targeted by copycats. They made themselves the victims.

The public is not allowed to know the truth because they allegedly can’t handle it. That hasn’t stopped the media from releasing manifestos of anyone who can even vaguely be classified as a white supremacist.

The three pages released from the manifesto contradict the narrative pushed by the media and the Democrat Party that the greatest threat facing the nation is the white supremacists.

The MSM will mention the manifesto but only to question its authenticity.

Will 51 intel agents soon sign a document claiming this is Russian disinformation?

At the end of the clip, the reporter mentions that the victims’ parents don’t want it released. What parents don’t want this released? Have they seen it? Is it every parent?

The media won’t report on an unconfirmed report – this media:

