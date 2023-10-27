Biden Administration Will Not Revoke Visas of Pro-Hamas Students

Joe Biden’s White House, which is filled with Barack Obama advisors, has no plans to revoke the F-1 visas of foreign students engaging in these pro-Hamas demonstrations.

These people who are marching for Hamas, pretending it’s just a pro-Palestinian demonstration, are Nazis, and they are despicable human beings. Why are they here? We don’t need these radical haters in this country.

Americans who agree with this decision, what are you thinking? When the radicals get done with the Jews, who do you think will be next? Because there will be a next and a next and a next.

Several Republicans, including Sens. Blackburn and Rubio, urged the Biden State Department to revoke the visas of pro-Hamas students who hold F1 visas. But National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the administration will not do that.

Even Nazis come before Americans when safety is involved. Kirby fell back on their so-called rights under the 1st Amendment as an excuse. Meanwhile, this is the administration that shuts down conservative and Christian speech.

Watch:



