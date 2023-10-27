Tuition Waiver at Bismarck State College for Everyone But Whites

Bismarck State College in North Dakota is offering a non-white-only tuition waiver program. The equal protection project is challenging it.

The exception allows nonwhite students who did not apply for a tuition waiver because of racial and ethnic barriers to apply retroactively for tuition waivers. Students were excluded from this waiver program based on race – the white race – alone.

The Equal Protection Project is challenging this program. The project is an offshoot of the Legal Insurrection Foundation, and they have challenged numerous racially discriminatory programs done in the name of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“Discrimination comes in various ways, but the overarching theme is to exclude or diminish some people and promote others based on race, color, or ethnicity.,” Legal Insurrection reports.

The Bismarck Cultural Diversity waiver is available to students who are members of American tribes, Alaska natives, and all diverse groups, African Americans, Asian Americans, or Hispanics. In other words, everyone but white people, who are the majority – barely – in this country.

Students selected get a reduction in tuition of $1,250 per semester for up to 8 semesters and a total savings of $10,000.

THE CHALLENGE

The Equal Protection Project has filed a complaint with the Civil Rights Division. The actions of the college are racist and unconstitutional. You can read the complaint at Legal Insurrection.

According to the Bismarck State College authorities, it does not require racial discrimination and simply permits diversity efforts. Bismarck states that other colleges are doing the same thing.

The Daily Caller News Foundation and local Bismarck newspapers reported about the EPP complaint.

Bismarck and other colleges apparently found a way around The cancellation of affirmative action.

Anti-white racism is alive and well.

EPP founder William A. Jacobson told the Daily Caller, “We are troubled that with all Bismarck State’s nondiscrimination rules, no administrator thought to ask why the university was continuing an obviously discriminatory program and to put an end to it. What is the campus culture that allows such discrimination to continue in the open?”

Mr. Jacobson is one of the few good men.

In my opinion, the United States is devolving. When you select people by the color of their skin or the group they are in, you are a neo-communist, and you’re turning your country into a neo-communist country. White people are currently the majority and are allowing this to happen. Just think of how bad it will be when whites are the minority, which will be soon since Biden is allowing his new population to enter the country illegally by the millions. Then they can go to schools that teach white people are evil thanks to CRT.

