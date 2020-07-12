Biden admits Elizabeth Warren, labor unions helped write his economic plan

Biden has a near-perfect record of always being wrong. And now he has come up with a Marxist plan for America, proving he will continue to always be wrong.

He admitted to the Progressive Change Campaign Committee in a fundraising email that [socialist] Elizabeth Warren and [socialist] labor unions helped craft his economic policy.

“I am grateful to so many ― including my friend Elizabeth Warren, labor unions, and other progressive partners for their help in putting together this bold new set of policies aimed at healing our economy and ensuring good, dignified jobs for American workers,” Biden said in the email.

Citing what he said was “Donald Trump’s egregious mismanagement of the public health and economic crises,” Biden wrote that there “has never been a more important moment to reinvest in good-paying jobs for workers across our country.”

Biden on Thursday said he would commit to spending government money on research and development projects “in a way not seen since the Great Depression and World War II,” and that his proposal would “create at least five million new, good-paying jobs.” [Government doesn’t create jobs outside the bureaucracy]

Biden’s plan attacks the free market, the stock market, and capitalism. He is under the false impression that unions built the middle class. They did not, free market capitalism did that.

In place of “shareholder capitalism,” Biden proposed a more inclusive system built on the power of labor unions and on “black, brown, and Native American” communities that he said had been left out of economic prosperity.

Biden plans to go to war with the market. His plan to “rewrite the economy” will be implemented by his handlers. He’s incapable.

Biden stated, “It’s way past time to put the end to the era of shareholder capitalism. The idea the only responsibility a corporation has is its shareholders — that is simply not true, it’s an absolute farce. They have a responsibility to their workers, their community, to their country.”

BERNIE’S CONTRIBUTION

He left out Bernie Sanders’ contribution. Two of his advisers also contributed.

Biden picked two of Bernie’s furthest left staffers for his economic panel. Hard left Stephanie Kelton and Sara Nelson joined his “unity task force,” focusing on developing the Democratic platform on the economy.

An economist at Stony Brook University, Kelton served as an economic adviser to Sanders’s failed presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020. She has argued that the government can pay for expensive programs, including the $94 trillion Green New Deal, by printing more money.

Nelson, who is president of the Association of Flight Attendants, was Sanders’s guest to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in February. She has been floated as the progressive [communist] pick to replace AFL-CIO leader Richard Trumka in 2021, tying her candidacy to the implementation of far-left values in the labor movement.

HIS IDEAS ON POLICE ENFORCEMENT

His ideas about police enforcement are even worse. The ‘no-cash bail’ bill that Governor Cuomo passed in New York is putting hardened criminals right back on the streets and Biden wants that for the entire nation. He plans to pass a national ‘no-cash bail’ law.

He will abolish suburbs, making them as dangerous as the urban areas.

WRONG AGAIN

He’s wrong again, just as he was in 1994.

Joe Biden was the author of the 1994 Crime Bill. He wanted to prove he was tough on crime so he kept young black men in jail with long sentences over minor crimes.

He also set up the civil asset forfeiture that has become nothing less than unAmerican and criminal legal theft.

