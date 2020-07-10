Biden’s plan to transform America, his 8 biggest ideas

The election is clearcut for those paying attention. The election is between capitalism or socialism/communism. Joe Biden makes that clear himself with his detailed plan for America. It will transform America.

Biden just vowed an "end to the era of shareholder capitalism." It's literally a war on the market. — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) July 9, 2020

Having surrounded himself with kooks and buying fully into Bernie Sanders’s plan for America, Joe has gone full socialist/communist.

We already mentioned that he plans to go after the Little Sisters of the Poor and ignore the Supreme Court ruling. He will make the Little Sisters provide — through a third-party health plan — contraceptives, and abortifacients.

That just gives you an example of what he thinks about the rule of law.

Biden’s plan for America, written with the likes of Eric Holder, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hanoi John Kerry, and others. The basic idea is to make us all look like New York City and, eventually, not too far in the future, Rwanda.

HIS EIGHT BIGGEST IDEAS

NO CASH BAIL

One of the striking features of his criminal justice plan is no cash bail anywhere in the United States. That means criminals get released immediately. It is the single worst thing our incompetent Governor Cuomo has done here in New York. Gangbangers, rapists, even accused murderers get out immediately. Biden wants that for the entire country.

He will “invest” in community policing and establish a corp of unarmed first responders. Then he will put the police under the thumb of the Civil Rights Division, a far-far-left group. We won’t have police, we will have far-left drones doing the will of centralized government.

NO SUBURBS

The Biden plan abolishes the suburbs that traditionally vote Republican through enforcement of the Affirmative Furthering Housing regulation in place in HUD. All funding will be cut off unless the suburbs and rural areas obey. The worst feature of the rule is they can and will abolish single-family zoning. Single family homes have been deemed racist. Say goodbye to private property.

WATCH OUT FOR YOUR SONS

Biden plans to bring back Obama’s insane Title IX rules that allowed for false accusations of rape against young men who were then thrown out of school without evidence or due process.

DISCIPLINE BASED ON RACE

School discipline will be based on race, not behavior and you will have to send your kids to these public schools because there will be no vouchers allowing parents to send your children to private schools.

NET-ZERO EMISSIONS

The presumptive candidate vows to go to net-zero emissions which will destroy our oil and gas industry and make us once again dependent on China and the Middle East for our energy.

He will spend trillions to retrofit buildings to lead us into the net-zero future and he plans to do the same for transportation.

FEDERAL RESERVE WILL DECIDE SALARY BASED ON RACE

Biden will use the Federal Reserve to fix the racial wage gap, and yes, we are talking communism. Bankers will decide you are paid too much based on your skin color.

OPEN BORDERS

The plan promises to not enforce immigration law by halting deportations, extending sanctuaries, and allowing companies to hire illegals, providing free healthcare and college for illegal aliens, and awarding amnesty and voting rights to the 22 million here illegally. By the way, they will vote for Democrats forever.

All illegal aliens will have voting rights, vote Democrat and give Democrats their permanent electoral majority.

FREE, FREE, FREE

Democrats will create an economic justice fund to spread throughout all agencies for historic investments. We are talking here about an enormous redistribution of wealth.

Biden is pushing for paid family leave, free medical, free housing, student loan forgiveness, universal health care through a public option which will destroy private insurance companies, supports the study of reparations, demands higher taxes on the wealthiest who already pay most of the taxes, will repeal right-to-work laws, plans to forgive up to 50K in student debt for public workers.

The freebies are meant to garner votes and will bankrupt us.

This is what Biden meant when he said he would transform the nation. This will destroy the United States capitalist system and make us communists.

There is so much more like constant penalization of companies.

All this and the fact that Democrats are running a senile man who will only serve as a puppet should terrify Americans. It will make us a Banana Republic.

