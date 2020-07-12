Mother reportedly murdered for saying ‘all lives matter’?

An Indianapolis mother, Jessica Doty Whitaker was shot and killed following an altercation with Black Lives Matter thugs or supporters of BLM who were upset that she and her fiance said “All Lives Matter” on July 5th.

According to her grandfather, Dale Snavely, she was murdered for saying ‘all lives matter.’

It didn’t make national news.

“According to the victim’s family, the shooting started with an argument over Black Lives Matter and language. Eventually, the two sides separated and walked away from each other, until witnesses claim the killer opened fire from a nearby bridge and ran away,” Fox 59 reports. “It was squashed and they went up the hill and left we thought, but they were sitting on St. Claire waiting for us to come under the bridge and that’s when she got shot,” the victim’s fiancé Jose Ramirez told the station. Jose admits he returned fire but didn’t hit anyone. He says Jessica Doty Whitaker leaves behind a little boy. “She shouldn’t have lost her life. She’s got a 3-year-old son she loved dearly,” said Ramirez. Her grandfather posted on Facebook that “multiple black assailants” from BLM shot her in the head. Ms. Whitaker was a home health nurse.