Biden adviser and CNN anchor cozy up to XI at China conference

CNN Host Fareed Zakaria and an adviser to Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign attended the recent Understanding China Conference. The conference included Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping. It also included high-level communist party members and twenty Maoist speakers.

The theme was “Huge Shake-up, Big Test, Great Cooperation: China’s New Journey toward Modernization and Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind.” They want more Western cooperation with their Maoist government.

Attendance by people tied to Biden and a so-called news station gives the conference legitimacy.

Zakaria, who hosts CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS. He also writes for The Washington Post and other publications. Lawrence Summers also jumped to attend.

Summers, a former Obama-era National Economic Council Director, is a Biden advisor, according to Reuters.

Among the Chinese government officials in attendance were Zheng Bijian, who directed a state-run think tank’s Research Institute for Marxism, Leninism, and Mao Zedong Thought, and Ye Xiaowen, who served as Vice President of the Central Institute of Socialism and directed the United Front Work Department, which neutralizes opponents through influencers in foreign states.

Nicholas Berggruen, the founder of the Berggruen Institute, has also repeatedly attended the event.

The Berggruen Institute is linked to the Joe Biden-backing Transition Integrity Project, as the group’s co-founder, Nils Gilman, serves as Vice President of Programs and editor of the Berggruen Institute’s magazine. Gilman notoriously threatened former Trump administration official Michael Anton with execution.

The Biden administration and the fake news station CNN are cozying up to Maoists. Can Biden and his handlers sell out America and Americans? Yes, they can!