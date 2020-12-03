Tucker exposes China’s global fraud & MSM’s collective guilt

Last night on Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host called out China for a global fraud that killed hundreds of thousands of people and deeply affected our US election. The MSM protected China and allowed the lie to continue, even as thousands died and livelihoods were destroyed.

Tucker began, “You’ve heard a lot recently about “voter fraud” and “election fraud.” But now comes more profound news, of a global fraud that began long before Election Day and has ruined millions of lives, killed hundreds of thousands, and deeply affected the outcome of our presidential election.”

“We speak, of course, of the coronavirus pandemic. Simply put, we’ve been lied to.”

The latest evidence of this fraud comes from samples collected during Red Cross blood drives last year and analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a study published on Monday.

The blood samples proved the virus showed up much earlier than China let on. It was in Italy as early as September.

Describing the Red Cross study, Tucker said that when the samples were collected between Dec. 13 and Dec. 16, 2019, no one in the United States had ever even heard of COVID-19. It wasn’t until Dec. 31 that the Chinese government even acknowledged it existed – yet every one of those samples came back positive for coronavirus antibodies.

“That means the human coronavirus was being transmitted throughout the American population far earlier, possibly months earlier, than we were told. We don’t know yet how it happened, but we know for certain that it did,” he said.

China knew and let their infected people travel through the world but within their own country. They are responsible for these deaths.

WATCH: