Biden Amnesty/Path to Citizenship: An Attack on Democracy

America First Legal, led by Stephen Miller, condemned the amnesty executive order by the Biden administration. As he said, it is an attack on democracy.

Fellow Patriot,

In the middle of a raging deadly border invasion, on the heels of illegal aliens let into the country by Biden being charged with the most heinous rapes and murders of children and mothers, Biden has just issued one of the largest executive amnesties in American history.

Congress has, for decades, refused to grant citizenship to illegal aliens. Now, acting as a tyrant king, Biden is circumventing Congress and incinerating the Constitution to unilaterally grant a pathway to citizenship to what will amount to potentially millions of illegals.

This includes illegals who are DACA recipients and illegals with online degrees or college diplomas — including diploma mills that churn out worthless degrees to create citizens. Once granted green cards, illegals will have access to government benefits…

This is a colossal amnesty and a thunderous attack on American democracy in the form of an imperial edict. With today’s order, Biden is saying the invasion will continue forever, and the criminal migrant trespassers will be our new voters and citizens.” said Stephen Miller.

Related