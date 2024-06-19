Seattle Opens Up Police, Fire, Wildfire, Sheriff Positions to DACA

According to News Nation, the Seattle police are recruiting DACA recipients to become officers. DACA are illegal immigrants allegedly brought to this country against their will by parents when they were 16 years of age or younger. They were barely vetted.

The law SB 6157 allows Dreamers to apply for civil service jobs across Washington. They aren’t dreamers. They are here illegally. Their parents’ criminal behavior isn’t the fault of citizens’ either, and citizens shouldn’t have to pay the price. Jobs citizens should get will go to people here illegally.

They have a police shortage because crime is out of control, and the police can’t do their job.

When the illegal immigrant police are asked to choose sides, would they turn on citizens?

Washington state is opening up law enforcement jobs to thousands of DACA immigrants. Citizens will have to answer to people here illegally. How ironic.

It’s not just the police.

Senate Bill 6157 allows DACA recipients to apply for civil service jobs across Washington, such as city firefighters, wildlife officers, and county sheriff’s deputies. Before the legislation, they were prohibited from holding these positions.

What’s next? A military controlled by the hard left? Will they get to vote?

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS REPLACING CITIZENS IS A GOAL

The Left is erasing all benefits of citizenship. You might remember George Soros said it’s very important for DACA to get a path to citizenship for the permanent electoral majority.

Hillary Clinton’s aid, on behalf of the Soros-funded Center for American Progress, called for citizenship for DACA.

A letter sent by Jennifer Palmieri on behalf of The Center for American Progress claims DACA is necessary for Democrats’ future electoral success. Progressives, aka Socialists and Communists, have made it clear they want a permanent electoral majority.

Democrats admit that DREAMers are a “critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success.” That is according to the leaked memo obtained recently by the Daily Caller News Foundation. In the memo co-authored by Clinton’s former communications director, the leftist organization Center For American Progress Action Fund calls preservation of DACA a “moral imperative.”

“The fight to protect Dreamers is not only a moral imperative, it is also a critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success,” the memo states. “… If Democrats don’t try to do everything in their power to defend Dreamers, that will jeopardize Democrats’ electoral chances in 2018 and beyond. In short, the next few weeks will tell us a lot about the Democratic Party and its long-term electoral prospects.”

