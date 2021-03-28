TX Gov Abbott opened 100% and cases, hospitalizations are going down









Gov. Greg Abbott was a target of leftists recently when he announced the end of lockdowns. Biden said the Governor was guilty of “Neanderthal thinking.” Ironic coming from feeble unfit Joe. Will he apologize now?

NEW: President Biden calls Texas and Mississippi decisions to end mask mandates “a big mistake” and criticizes what he views as “Neanderthal thinking” after CDC warned against complacency in the face of emerging coronavirus variants on Monday. pic.twitter.com/Mmdln3gNG6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 3, 2021

Leftists on cable called him anti-science.

Two weeks later, it has worked. The numbers of cases and hospitalizations are the lowest they’ve been in 17 consecutive days with a 100% reopening.

Texas’ COVID numbers fall for the 17th consecutive day following Gov. Abbott’s 100% reopening and lifting the mask mandate.

Today Texas recorded the lowest 7-day Covid positivity rate since that data began being calculated: 5.43%. We also recorded the largest daily number of vaccines administered to Texans: 342,849. More Texans getting vaccines will keep down the positivity rate. Always voluntary. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 26, 2021

Today Texas hit an all-time recorded low for the 7-day Covid positivity rate: 5.27%. It’s been below 6% for 5 days & below 10% for an entire month. Covid hospitalizations declined again–now at the lowest level since October 3rd. Vaccinations continue to increase rapidly. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 27, 2021

The same thing is going on in Mississippi.

Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Mississippi) joined us to discuss the distribution of covid vaccines and reopening of the state’s economy.@CNBC pic.twitter.com/U8NDuhBEFP — Squawk on the Street (@SquawkStreet) March 26, 2021

Related