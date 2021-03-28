TX Gov Abbott opened 100% and cases, hospitalizations are going down

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Gov. Greg Abbott was a target of leftists recently when he announced the end of lockdowns. Biden said the Governor was guilty of “Neanderthal thinking.” Ironic coming from feeble unfit Joe. Will he apologize now?

Leftists on cable called him anti-science.

Two weeks later, it has worked. The numbers of cases and hospitalizations are the lowest they’ve been in 17 consecutive days with a 100% reopening.

Texas’ COVID numbers fall for the 17th consecutive day following Gov. Abbott’s 100% reopening and lifting the mask mandate.

The same thing is going on in Mississippi.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.