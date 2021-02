According to a Quinnipiac University survey conducted January 28-February 1 and released Wednesday, 49% of Americans say they approve of the job Joe Biden is doing with 36% saying they disapprove. Another 16% are unsure.

Quinnipiac is not the best poll. They are often wrong.

Rasmussen Reports finds that 51% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Biden’s job performance. Forty-seven percent (47%) disapprove.

Americans must like having a dictator.

Related