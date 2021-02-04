Military ordered to ‘stand down’ over ‘white supremacy,’ with false claims the 1-6 riot was racist

Lloyd Austin, the secretary of defense, ordered a pause so military leaders can consider the so-called extremism in the ranks. He is talking about Trump voters. This is a coming purge in the military. They want leftists only in the military.

The January 6 riot by under 200 people was a so-called ‘wake-up call.’

THE SUGGESTION IS THE RALLY/RIOT WAS RACIST

The Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the building and attacked police, was “a wake-up call” for the Department of Defense, Kirby said.

Current and former members of the military took part in the siege — some did, not many. Most just went to the rally of hundreds of thousands of peaceful protesters. Meanwhile, they are saying nothing about Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

The riot at the Capitol was NOT RACIST. It had NOTHING to do with WHITE SUPREMACY. It is another lie by the far-left Democrat Party.

The Pentagon is allegedly under scrutiny over how it vets recruits and tracks extremism within the ranks.

The order was designed to allow military leaders to make clear that white supremacy and other extremist ideology had no place in the armed forces and to hear from troops about how they view the problem, Kirby said.

You notice how it’s only white supremacy, and most of these people are referring to all whites who vote for Trump.

The Pentagon on Wednesday said it was still uncertain how to grapple with the problem of extremism in its ranks and announced a military-wide pause to allow troops and commanders a chance to focus on the issue.

Although the Pentagon had studied the issue over the [Obama] years and issued directives, the department still doesn’t have a full understanding of the problem, he said.

“We don’t know how we’re going to be able to get after this in a meaningful, productive, tangible way and that is why he had this meeting today and that is why he certainly ordered this stand-down,” Kirby said.

He added: “There may be cultural issues we have to deal with here.”

Since people of color are the preferred race, expect them to start turning in whites they don’t like.

DeSantis addressed it briefly:

Newt Gingrich blasted them. He said that in general, this isn’t ideological, it’s pathological.

