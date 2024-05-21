Sealed documents were released today showing that Joe Biden and his team via Merrick Garland, an alleged law enforcement officer, authorized deadly force in the Mar-a-Lago raid.

“Law enforcement officers of the Department of Justice may use deadly force when necessary,” the document reads. The agents went armed with handcuffs, ammo, and bolt cutters. They wore collared shirts and concealed “law enforcement equipment.”

Who do you think they wanted to kill??? Any ideas?

What quicker way to eliminate an opponent than that! Were they really expecting a shootout at the Mar-a-Lago resort? They are dumb bunnies.

BREAKING: Documents reveal the Biden admin. authorized the use of deadly force during Mar-a-Lago raid pic.twitter.com/zDwFslax11 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 21, 2024

Joe Biden gave a very moving speech today about the Pacanalalalac Act, which he signed into law. I’m sure you were impressed with the Leader of the Free World. He signed the wisszfschuna.

JUST IN: President Joe Biden ends his speech by remembering when he signed the ‘Pacanalalalac’ Act into law. Very inspiring. “Let me close with this. After I signed the Pacanalalanalac Act into law…” Biden said. “I handed the pen that I signed it wiszzfschuna the most person… pic.twitter.com/0pv4G0sjho — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 21, 2024

