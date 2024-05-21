Biden Approved Deadly Force in the Mar-a- Lago Raid

By
M DOWLING
-
3
66

Sealed documents were released today showing that Joe Biden and his team via Merrick Garland, an alleged law enforcement officer, authorized deadly force in the Mar-a-Lago raid.

“Law enforcement officers of the Department of Justice may use deadly force when necessary,” the document reads. The agents went armed with handcuffs, ammo, and bolt cutters. They wore collared shirts and concealed “law enforcement equipment.”

Who do you think they wanted to kill??? Any ideas?

What quicker way to eliminate an opponent than that! Were they really expecting a shootout at the Mar-a-Lago resort? They are dumb bunnies.

Joe Biden gave a very moving speech today about the Pacanalalalac Act, which he signed into law. I’m sure you were impressed with the Leader of the Free World. He signed the wisszfschuna.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz