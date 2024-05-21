The Documents Case Against Donald Trump Is In Trouble

Today’s filings confirmed that papers with “classified markings” were found in GSA boxes sent to Mar-a-Lago and a separate storage facility in Sept. 2021.

Several of those boxes were stored at Mar-a-Lago. Some of the “classified” docs seized during the FBI raid might have been contained in GSA-packed boxes. Who knows?

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the FBI improperly handled the documents at the core of the Florida case against Trump.

You know that famous photo of alleged classified documents that were seized during the raid of Mar-a-Lago and proved Donald Trump had taken nuclear codes or something? That was a lie.

The records weren’t found as they appeared in the photo. It was strictly propaganda.

The photo that launched a thousand hysterical articles was used to oppose Trump’s request for a special master to vet the 13,000 articles taken from Donald Trump’s residence. It went viral, and endless fake stories arose to strike fear in the hearts of Americans.

People were questioning the show of force at Mar-a-Lago and the photos were intended to show the dire and urgent need to have armed agents storm a luxurious resort.

TV and alleged legacy media assured us the boxes of records required the intense scrutiny that involved going through Melania’s closet and Barron’s underwear drawer.

This is the actual story:

“[If] the investigative team found a document with classification markings, it removed the document, segregated it, and replaced it with a placeholder sheet. The investigative team used classified cover sheets for that purpose.”

But before the official cover sheets were used as placeholders, agents apparently used them as props. FBI agents took it upon themselves to paperclip the sheets to documents—something evident given the uniform nature of how each cover sheet is clipped to each file in the photo—laid them on the floor and snapped a picture for political posterity.

In other words, the FBI handled documents without supervision but assured us the documents were not altered in any way. As it turned out, some of the placeholders don’t match the documents.

DOJ and the media have lied about the infamous photo of alleged classified documents seized during FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago. New court filings prove the FBI used cover sheets depicted in the photo during the raid. That’s not how the records were found:https://t.co/f0m2Zcvj0D — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) May 6, 2024

