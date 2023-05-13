Fox Wants to Cover Donald Trump in Iowa After the CNN Bonanza

By
M Dowling
-
2
18

Donald Trump is right about the statement on Truth Social. Fox wants in on the ratings boost. They will cover his rally today. They need all the boosts they can get after ditching Tucker Carlson.

Cable ratings for Friday come in Monday, but Friday is usually a dead day. On Thursday, FOX won but with weak numbers, nothing like they used to get. For example, Tucker used to get over 3,000,000 in the 8 pm timeslot. The slot only landed 1,394,000 on Thursday.

Now they’ll cover him!

TOTAL VIEWERS MAY 11, 2023

6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:
1753		 SITUATION ROOM:
587		 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:
1420		 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:
273		 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:
17
7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
2181		 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
607		 REIDOUT:
1286		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
405		 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
34
8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
1394		 ANDERSON COOPER 360:
616		 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
1359		 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
443		 CUOMO:
136
9p HANNITY:
1990		 CNN PRIMETIME:
546		 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:
1221		 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:
296		 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
111
10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
1691		 CNN TONIGHT:
451		 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
1585		 GREG KELLY REPORTS:
331		 BANFIELD:
83
11p GUTFELD!:
1845		 CNN TONIGHT:
310		 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
907		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
172		 CUOMO:
61

 

DEMO MAY 11, 2023

Whereas Tucker usually got over 400,000 in the demo, it now gets a pathetic 157,000.

6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:
203		 SITUATION ROOM:
125		 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:
130		 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:
17		 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:
2
7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
211		 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
123		 REIDOUT:
140		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
34		 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
3
8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
157		 ANDERSON COOPER 360:
137		 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
139		 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
57		 CUOMO:
29
9p HANNITY:
158		 CNN PRIMETIME:
131		 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:
124		 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:
48		 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
21
10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
189		 CNN TONIGHT:
105		 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
165		 GREG KELLY REPORTS:
59		 BANFIELD:
11
11p GUTFELD!:
252		 CNN TONIGHT:
75		 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
106		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
33		 CUOMO:
10

 

THE NECK-AND-NECK POLLS

A YouGov/Yahoo News poll conducted among 451 registered voters from May 5 to 8 showed Trump leading DeSantis with 50 percent support to the governor’s 36 percent in a head-to-head match-up. That poll is of too few, and. it’s too early to know, but we’ll take it for now.

When other Republican candidates were included, Trump led with 48 percent support to DeSantis’ 28 percent, while several others recorded support in the single digits.

It was a similar picture in a Morning Consult poll conducted among 3,574 registered voters from May 5 to 7 which found Trump with 60 percent support to DeSantis’ 19 percent and others recording support in single digits.

When asked about a hypothetical Biden-DeSantis matchup, 45 percent of respondents said they’ll support Biden, as 42 percent of those surveyed cast their support for DeSantis.

This weekend, DeSantis, who hasn’t announced yet, is holding a competing event to Donald Trump’s in Iowa.

Donald Trump noted he’s 30 points ahead in Iowa, but that’s his personal pollsters numbers.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
38 seconds ago

Idiots still tuning into Fox. Not nearly as many but still winning the ratings battle.

0
Reply
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 hour ago

Faux is desperate. Newsmax would get a huge audience for Iowa. Viewers would be smart to go to Newsmax since it shows all Trump rallies.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz