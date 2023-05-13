Fox Wants to Cover Donald Trump in Iowa After the CNN Bonanza

Donald Trump is right about the statement on Truth Social. Fox wants in on the ratings boost. They will cover his rally today. They need all the boosts they can get after ditching Tucker Carlson.
Cable ratings for Friday come in Monday, but Friday is usually a dead day. On Thursday, FOX won but with weak numbers, nothing like they used to get. For example, Tucker used to get over 3,000,000 in the 8 pm timeslot. The slot only landed 1,394,000 on Thursday.
Now they’ll cover him!
TOTAL VIEWERS MAY 11, 2023
|6p
|SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:
1753
|SITUATION ROOM:
587
|BEAT W/ARI MELBER:
1420
|RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:
273
|ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:
17
|7p
|JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
2181
|ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
607
|REIDOUT:
1286
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
405
|ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
34
|8p
|FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
1394
|ANDERSON COOPER 360:
616
|ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
1359
|ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
443
|CUOMO:
136
|9p
|HANNITY:
1990
|CNN PRIMETIME:
546
|ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:
1221
|CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:
296
|DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
111
|10p
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
1691
|CNN TONIGHT:
451
|LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
1585
|GREG KELLY REPORTS:
331
|BANFIELD:
83
|11p
|GUTFELD!:
1845
|CNN TONIGHT:
310
|11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
907
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
172
|CUOMO:
61
DEMO MAY 11, 2023
Whereas Tucker usually got over 400,000 in the demo, it now gets a pathetic 157,000.
|6p
|SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:
203
|SITUATION ROOM:
125
|BEAT W/ARI MELBER:
130
|RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:
17
|ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:
2
|7p
|JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
211
|ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
123
|REIDOUT:
140
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
34
|ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
3
|8p
|FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
157
|ANDERSON COOPER 360:
137
|ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
139
|ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
57
|CUOMO:
29
|9p
|HANNITY:
158
|CNN PRIMETIME:
131
|ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:
124
|CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:
48
|DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
21
|10p
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
189
|CNN TONIGHT:
105
|LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
165
|GREG KELLY REPORTS:
59
|BANFIELD:
11
|11p
|GUTFELD!:
252
|CNN TONIGHT:
75
|11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
106
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
33
|CUOMO:
10
THE NECK-AND-NECK POLLS
A YouGov/Yahoo News poll conducted among 451 registered voters from May 5 to 8 showed Trump leading DeSantis with 50 percent support to the governor’s 36 percent in a head-to-head match-up. That poll is of too few, and. it’s too early to know, but we’ll take it for now.
When other Republican candidates were included, Trump led with 48 percent support to DeSantis’ 28 percent, while several others recorded support in the single digits.
It was a similar picture in a Morning Consult poll conducted among 3,574 registered voters from May 5 to 7 which found Trump with 60 percent support to DeSantis’ 19 percent and others recording support in single digits.
When asked about a hypothetical Biden-DeSantis matchup, 45 percent of respondents said they’ll support Biden, as 42 percent of those surveyed cast their support for DeSantis.
This weekend, DeSantis, who hasn’t announced yet, is holding a competing event to Donald Trump’s in Iowa.
Donald Trump noted he’s 30 points ahead in Iowa, but that’s his personal pollsters numbers.
Idiots still tuning into Fox. Not nearly as many but still winning the ratings battle.
Faux is desperate. Newsmax would get a huge audience for Iowa. Viewers would be smart to go to Newsmax since it shows all Trump rallies.