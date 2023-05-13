Fox Wants to Cover Donald Trump in Iowa After the CNN Bonanza

Donald Trump is right about the statement on Truth Social. Fox wants in on the ratings boost. They will cover his rally today. They need all the boosts they can get after ditching Tucker Carlson.

Cable ratings for Friday come in Monday, but Friday is usually a dead day. On Thursday, FOX won but with weak numbers, nothing like they used to get. For example, Tucker used to get over 3,000,000 in the 8 pm timeslot. The slot only landed 1,394,000 on Thursday.

Now they’ll cover him!

TOTAL VIEWERS MAY 11, 2023

6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1753 SITUATION ROOM:

587 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1420 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

273 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

17 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2181 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

607 REIDOUT:

1286 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

405 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

34 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

1394 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

616 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1359 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

443 CUOMO:

136 9p HANNITY:

1990 CNN PRIMETIME:

546 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1221 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:

296 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

111 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1691 CNN TONIGHT:

451 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1585 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

331 BANFIELD:

83 11p GUTFELD!:

1845 CNN TONIGHT:

310 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

907 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

172 CUOMO:

61

DEMO MAY 11, 2023

Whereas Tucker usually got over 400,000 in the demo, it now gets a pathetic 157,000.

6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

203 SITUATION ROOM:

125 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

130 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

17 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

2 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

211 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

123 REIDOUT:

140 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

34 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

157 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

137 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

139 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

57 CUOMO:

29 9p HANNITY:

158 CNN PRIMETIME:

131 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

124 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:

48 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

21 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

189 CNN TONIGHT:

105 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

165 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

59 BANFIELD:

11 11p GUTFELD!:

252 CNN TONIGHT:

75 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

106 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

33 CUOMO:

10

THE NECK-AND-NECK POLLS

A YouGov/Yahoo News poll conducted among 451 registered voters from May 5 to 8 showed Trump leading DeSantis with 50 percent support to the governor’s 36 percent in a head-to-head match-up. That poll is of too few, and. it’s too early to know, but we’ll take it for now.

When other Republican candidates were included, Trump led with 48 percent support to DeSantis’ 28 percent, while several others recorded support in the single digits.

It was a similar picture in a Morning Consult poll conducted among 3,574 registered voters from May 5 to 7 which found Trump with 60 percent support to DeSantis’ 19 percent and others recording support in single digits.

When asked about a hypothetical Biden-DeSantis matchup, 45 percent of respondents said they’ll support Biden, as 42 percent of those surveyed cast their support for DeSantis.

This weekend, DeSantis, who hasn’t announced yet, is holding a competing event to Donald Trump’s in Iowa.

Donald Trump noted he’s 30 points ahead in Iowa, but that’s his personal pollsters numbers.

