Biden-backed Antifa violently attacks conservatives and guess who gets arrested









Antifa invaded and attacked a conservative rally in Salem, Oregon. They pepper sprayed them, and egged their cars. When the victims fought back, the Oregon police arrested the victims.

Eventually the older man was released but we would like to see all the Antifa in jail.

Here's some footage of Antifa breaking out the window of the truckpic.twitter.com/6P6zcc9hxv — 🐺FVCK ©️ommies🐺 (@fvckcommies) March 28, 2021

Just set on fire a flag that was stolen from one of the vehicles pic.twitter.com/blZ4fQnQRF — 🐺FVCK ©️ommies🐺 (@fvckcommies) March 28, 2021

Another angle of the man who was arrested. #Antifa had vandalized his truck, surrounded him and pepper-sprayed him. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/GTMjSmvSRT — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2021

Article corrected to reflect the release of the conservative who was arrested.

Related