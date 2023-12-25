Biden-Backed EV Buses Couldn’t Handle the Cold, Steep Hills and Need Frequent Charges

According to the Minnesota Post, Duluth and Twin Cities received a $6.3 million federal grant for seven battery-electric buses from Proterra that were delivered in 2018.

Proterra, avidly supported by Joe Biden, went bankrupt in August after selling only 550 buses that didn’t work for most of the year.

The buses have broken down, and there is a lack of parts available.

Proterra techs installed diesel-powered heaters and increased battery capacity on the buses to help them handle steep hills and subzero temperatures because they struggle to handle both.

They also underpriced vehicles and delivered them late.

The city then received another $1.7 million federal grant from New Flyer for eight more electric buses. They were supposed to go 150 miles on a single charge but only go about 75 miles.

In 2021, the buses were out of service for most of the year because of charging station issues.

The eight million dollars is lost.

Kamala and Biden’s golden boy just filed for bankruptcy. Taxpayers were funding Proterra, America’s biggest electric bus company, and now the money’s missing. The whole thing was a political pump and dump scheme and top Democrats were all involved. pic.twitter.com/ZPzTgDMn2S — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) August 9, 2023

In February, Biden also announced CEO Joyce’s appointment to the White House’s Export Council, which advises on matters of overseas trade.

The Biden administration celebrated Joyce’s appointment and hailed the CEO for “growing Proterra’s EV battery manufacturing footprint in the United States and accelerating the transition of transit and other commercial vehicles to zero-emission solutions,” Just the News reports.

Great job, Biden

Government can’t create jobs and shouldn’t pick winners and losers. This is the Solyndra of electric vehicles and has Barack Obama’s fingerprints all over it.

