Man Not Arrested After Swatting Rep. Greene, Threatening to Skin Her Alive

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Monday she was the victim of another “swatting” incident at her home in Georgia. The Capitol Police have not arrested the man who did it. He said he wanted to skin her alive and kill Trump, too.

“I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here,” Greene said in a post on X.

Major Rodney Bailey of the police department in Rome, Georgia, said that a person based in Rome, New York, made a call to the suicide hotline claiming that he had shot his girlfriend at Greene’s address in Georgia and threatened to kill himself next.

Police then contacted Greene’s local security liaison to inform the congresswoman’s team about the call. Her security team decided officers didn’t need to respond to her home.

“My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much, and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ!” Greene wrote in Monday’s post.

They know who did it. A man named Ben McLean did it and offered an absurd excuse, and he has not been arrested. The lack of urgency is jaw-dropping. McLean said he wasn’t going to hurt anybody, so it’s all good.

They have not arrested Ben McLean yet. They simply called him on the phone and Cap Police sent us this email about what he said. The outright absurdity of this email response and the fact that they have not arrested this guy is shocking, thankfully I’m a gun owner. But compare… pic.twitter.com/xAALDwbTRA — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) December 25, 2023

“Swatting” happens when someone makes a false report of a crime in progress to draw police to a certain location.

