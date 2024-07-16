Biden Backs Plan to Destroy the Third Branch of Government

The Washington Post reports, He is also weighing whether to call for a constitutional amendment to eliminate broad immunity for presidents and other constitutional officeholders, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

Everything Biden does is to satisfy the most extreme leftist elements in the party.

Biden, who has a form of dementia, also wants to gut presidential immunity, making it impossible for presidents to do their job.

Why is a man with dementia making any decisions?

They might not be able to pass these anti-constitutional laws and amendments now, but they are headed in this direction once they have their permanent electoral majority. They don’t want the Supreme Court getting in their way.

Term limits and an ethics code would be subject to congressional approval, which would face long odds in the Republican-controlled House and a slim Democratic majority in the Senate. Under current rules, passage in the Senate would require 60 votes. A constitutional amendment requires even more hurdles, including two-thirds support of both chambers or by a convention of two-thirds of the states and then approval by three-fourths of state legislatures.