You Can’t Say It Was An Inside Job

In the case of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, it is not conspiratorial to look at evidence and fully investigate. That includes looking into possible accomplices. There is the added fact that many on the left have made it clear that they want Donald Trump dead. They don’t care for his supporters, either.

However, incompetence is also on the table. We’ve seen a lot of that in the past four years.

When you listen to Democrat leadership, you will hear that Republicans are a threat to democracy, a threat to the nation, an existential threat to our freedoms, and worse. Those are far worse attacks than Biden saying, “It’s time to put Trump in a bullseye.” We have gotten so used to the extreme insults calling Republicans fascists and Trump ‘Hitler’ that we’ve become numb to it.

Alejandro Mayorkas was asked to respond to some Republicans who thought it was an inside job.

Predictably, Mayorkas said, It’s preposterous, provocative, and dangerous to establish a “threat environment” by saying it is “an inside job.”

BREAKING: Sec. Mayorkas Says It’s ‘Unequivocally False’ That Trump’s Assassination Attempt Was An ‘Inside Job’ “We have to tamp down the rhetoric in this country. The rhetoric itself creates the threat environment.” pic.twitter.com/N9M2ALwJIp — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 15, 2024

Is it?

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

Police knew about a suspicious man who turned out to be the killer in the parking lot more than 30 minutes before the shooting. About 26 minutes before the shooting, witnesses and at least one officer saw the shooter crawling along the roof of the building. The killer used the roof as his staging area to kill the former president. It was only 400′ from the former President.

Reportedly, there were at least three snipers inside that same building. Allegedly, they were in the building because it was too hot out, and the roof was slanted. What was the purpose of having them there if they were inside the building?

The officers who spotted the suspicious man took photos, forwarded them, and called it in. One officer stood outside the building as the killer crawled along the roof and people yelled, pointing it out.

CNN reports that in the 48 hours before the murder, the killer practiced at a firing range and went to a gun store and bought 50 rounds of ammo. He also bought a ladder. The killer, Thomas Crooks, later used the ladder to scale the building, where he shot off about five rounds before a sniper took him out.

Reportedly, the ladder was still there the next day.

Early reports claimed the killer climbed up on air conditioners even though the ladder was very visible in videos.

When the police saw the suspicious man, they did not respond with the urgency the situation demanded. Who did the police call, and was the Secret Service notified?

The whole thing stinks to high heaven. We can be suspicious that it was an inside job without being called conspiracy theorists.

Rep. Cory Mills suspects a possible inside job. It needs to be considered. It could also be incompetence.

WATCH: CNN host Kate Bolduan panics on air as @CoryMillsFL suggests the Trump assassination attempt may have been an ‘inside job.’ “I believe an investigation is necessary.”pic.twitter.com/HMWxrYZMfY — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 16, 2024

INCOMPETENCE, DELIBERATE INCOMPETENCE, INSIDE JOB

Let us not forget that the CIA, FBI, and others were involved in the fraudulent Russiagate scandal, the Alfa Bank conspiracy, and Ukraine-gate. There were other lies and diversions.

The latest BS is an Iranian plot. They claimed they gave Donald Trump added security when they uncovered an Iranian plot to kill Trump weeks before. Republicans say they know for a fact that Trump’s detail requested added security and were denied. They saw the report.

When they say you can’t consider it might have been an inside job, ignore them. This was an attempted assassination.

The attacks on Trump are extreme. Anything is possible. If you think it is too outlandish to consider it was an inside job, remember this was an attempted assassination.

However, it could be incompetence. We certainly saw that in Uvalde.

Any investigation has to look at all possibilities, including an inside job.