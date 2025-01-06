Vengeful Dems Ban New Oil & Gas Drilling in Most Federal Waters

“Had this election not been won by Donald Trump, civilization would be lost.” ~ Elon Musk

Biden, in an 11th-hour action, bans new offshore oil and gas drilling in most federal waters.

Biden and his Democrat puppeteers did it. They have enacted an executive order banning new offshore oil and gas drilling on approximately 625 million acres of ocean along most of the U.S. coastline.

It will be nearly impossible to reverse. The lawsuits are all ready to go.

The ban, which affects the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, and part of the Arctic, does not impact existing leases but will make reversing these protections legally challenging for the incoming administration.

They claim they want to protect marine life as they kill whales, birds, and other creatures with their alternative energy. They want to electrify everything and make us reliant on China for the materials.

Donald Trump wants to boost fuel production. Democrats want to destroy it, and Republicans.

DEMOCRATS “WILL LOSE”

President Trump’s spokesperson Karoline Leavitt responded and assured Americans Biden will fail, and we will drill. The only thing we need to add is it’s not Biden. Biden is a figurehead and he is doing exactly what the Democrat Party demands.

This is a disgraceful decision designed to exact political revenge on the American people who gave President Trump a mandate to increase drilling and lower gas prices. Rest assured, Joe Biden will fail, and we will drill, baby, drill. https://t.co/NvWx7oA2vU — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) January 6, 2025

According to CNN, the law prevents presidents from revoking the action and placing federal waters back into development. In other words, Trump would have to get Congress to change it before he could reverse Biden’s move.

It’s only an executive order from a man who isn’t mentally with us. How can we have allowed this?

