A joint session of Congress will meet on Monday to certify President-elect Donald Trump’s November election victory. He defeated Vice President Kamala Harris and will return to office in two weeks. The President should really be official today. The inauguration used to be in March because people had to travel long distances in slow conveyances. It was changed to 1/20, but a President should begin when Congress begins and eliminate all the tension and some of the 11th-hour insanity.

The largely ceremonial event is one step closer to the culmination of Trump’s return to power. He lost a questionable 2020 election fraught with sketchy mail-in ballots, ballots turning up on roadways and in closets, laws changed to benefit Biden, search engines geared toward Biden, and the Hunter laptop was hidden to benefit Biden. We even had 51 lying spies to say the Hunter laptop was Russian disinformation.

The Official Certification

Congress will meet on Monday and officially certify his 312-226 Electoral College victory over Harris. On January. 20, he will become the country’s 47th president.

On January 10th, an evil judge will make him into a felon with a corrupt lawfare case. Mark Levin’s take on this is worth the four minutes.

As expected, the U.S. Capitol is locked down with boosted security, tall fencing surrounding the complex, and barriers that keep people away from the building. Additional officers will surround the building and adjacent areas.

There are no indications that large crowds will appear as snow pummels the District.

Kamala Harris’s Grandiose Pronouncement

Kamala Harris will certify Donald Trump’s election as part of “her sacred obligation” and her “love of country” and the “Constitution.”

The Electoral Count Act was changed after January 6, 2021, so her role is merely perfunctory. She has no choice; her comments are meant to slam the incoming administration.

Today, I will perform my constitutional duty as Vice President to certify the results of the 2024 election. This duty is a sacred obligation — one I will uphold guided by love of country, loyalty to our Constitution, and unwavering faith in the American people. pic.twitter.com/w21HzdNxGs — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 6, 2025

Maga Bill Coming

Donald Trump wrote on TruthSocial that “Members of Congress are getting to work on one powerful Bill that will bring our Country back and make it greater than ever before.”

“We must Secure our Border, Unleash American Energy, and Renew the Trump Tax Cuts, which were the largest in History, but we will make it even better – NO TAX ON TIPS.

“IT WILL ALL BE MADE UP WITH TARIFFS, AND MUCH MORE, FROM COUNTRIES THAT HAVE TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF THE U.S. FOR YEARS.

“Republicans must unite and quickly deliver these Historic Victories for the American People. Get smart, tough, and send the Bill to my desk to sign as soon as possible. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

