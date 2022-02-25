Biden Begged China to Stop Russia from Invading Ukraine, Turned Over Intel

Americans presented intelligence showing Russia’s troop buildup around Ukraine and beseeched the Chinese to tell Russia not to invade, according to U.S. officials, according to The New York Times.

The Chinese responded by sharing the intel with Russia.

Is that something we do now? We share key intel with an enemy?

The Biden administration tried to use intelligence findings and diplomacy to persuade a superpower it views as a growing adversary to stop the invasion of Ukraine, and how that nation, led by President Xi Jinping, persistently sided with Russia even as the evidence of Moscow’s plans for a military offensive grew over the winter.

What kind of tactic is that? It’s only a show of more weakness.

The U.S. has pushed Russia into China’s arms and China’s thrilled about it. Why would they think that would work?

The Biden administration thought they could convince China that its international image would be damaged by a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a November meeting with Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang, American officials said the harsh economic sanctions Russia would incur would hurt the Chinese economy as well.

How naive these people are.

China reportedly said the US was trying to sow discord between them and Russia.

Biden couldn’t convince NATO to take a strong stand. Germany was already sold on Nord Stream 2 and increasing Russia’s hold over them.

On Wednesday, a spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry claimed that the U.S. is “the culprit of current tensions surrounding Ukraine.”

“If someone keeps pouring oil on the flame while accusing others of not doing their best to put out the fire, such kind of behavior is clearly irresponsible and immoral,” she said.

“When the U.S. drove five waves of NATO expansion eastward all the way to Russia’s doorstep and deployed advanced offensive strategic weapons in breach of its assurances to Russia, did it ever think about the consequences of pushing a big country to the wall?”

Xi was neutral on Russia and they claimed was only protecting the “sovereignty and territorial integrity” of all countries. Xi also said the US and NATO ignored Russia’s security concerns.

Biden did the same thing in Afghanistan. He repeatedly begged the Taliban to not kill our soldiers. Biden even asked permission for us to evacuate — the wrong people in most cases. The Taliban screened those who got through to evacuation planes.

