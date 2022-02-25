Divisive House Dems Have the Votes for a Reparations Commission

According to a new Washington Post report, Democrats now have the votes to pass a reparations commission bill through the U.S. House of Representatives.

The bill would create a commission on reparations for only “Black Americans.”

Does that include every black American? It’s unaffordable. Black Americans are getting paid back in many ways with money from people who never harmed or enslaved a black person. Not only them, everyone who isn’t white is getting paid for some unknown slight.

The report:

More than three decades after it was first introduced, a House bill that would create a commission to study reparations for Black Americans has the votes to pass, its key champions say.…

“This has been a 30-plus year journey,” said Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas). “We had to take a different approach. We had to go one by one to members explaining this does not generate a check.”

The commission would hold hearings with testimony from those who support and oppose the idea. Jackson Lee said the country would end up better from the process. “Reparations is about repair and when you repair the damage that has been done, you do so much to move a society forward. This commission can be a healing process — telling the truth can heal America,” she said.

The only purpose of this is to divide Americans along racial lines. Everything the Left does is to tear us apart.

No one can ever make it up to the people who were enslaved and suffered under Jim Crow, but if anyone has to, let it be Democrats do it since Democrats were the guilty parties. My husband’s family came over in the 1900s and my family fought in the Civil War for the Union. One died in Andersonville. We don’t owe anyone anything and that’s true of all Americans who live today.

The reparations commies have the votes in the House but the Senate is not a given. The bill is HR 40.

Democrats are pushing Biden to just issue an executive order to create the commission. It will be used as another political weapon.

