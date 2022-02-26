AP Reporter Points Out ‘HUGE’ Exemptions to the ‘Devastating’ Sanctions

Joe Biden’s sanctions are extremely weak and there is little doubt that Putin knew what they were, at least generally, when he pursued his assault on Ukraine. As it turns out, his sanctions include HUGE exemptions. They aren’t devastating as Biden described them.

One exemption is Russia’s oil and gas. Joe Biden won’t sanction Russian oil and gas – but he froze all new oil and gas drilling projects in the U.S. this week.

AP reporter Matt Lee pointed out some of the HUGE exemptions and asked spokesperson Ned Price, “Can you point to something specific that is now no longer able to be talked about with Russians?”

He gave the usual non-answer blather:

