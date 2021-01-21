Biden begins the end of fracking and destroys Keystone and 20,000 jobs

Trump said over and over that Biden would ban fracking and the media called him a liar. Biden lied and the media backed him up. When he cancels the fracking, tens of thousands of jobs will be lost. He also ended the Keystone Pipeline yesterday and the 20,000 American jobs. Canceling the Trump border wall will cost about 10,000 jobs.

Jen Psaki stated last night that Biden is planning to begin his fracking ban soon:

“President Biden promised to end all new oil and gas leasing on federal lands when was a candidate,” a reporter asked. “Does the administration still have that commitment today? To end that lease?”

“We do, and the leases will be reviewed by our team. We just have only been in office for less than a day now,” Psaki said.

The government owns much of the land in the United States. They will destroy the fracking industry.

All I heard all my life was that we needed to be energy-independent. Now that we are, we are going the opposite way. Biden also canceled the Keystone Pipeline, which means the owners, Canadians, will have to sell to China, making China more powerful. We will once again depend on the Middle East, making them center-stage. It will also cost 20,000 American workers’ jobs. That was all in one swipe of Biden’s pen.

Biden lied, and the media backed up the lie. Social media wouldn’t allow anyone to say otherwise. The Sentinel posted on a Facebook page called Capitalism with just under one million likes and nearly one million additional followers. We were taken down suddenly without explanation. One of the things we did get a strike for was an article about Biden saying he would ban fracking. Their fact-checkers said it was false.

WaPo Fact-Checkers Lying

The Washington Post and others said it was false to claim Biden would ban fracking.

Analysis | Trump campaign promotes false claim that Biden would end fracking Except he will, it’s confirmed 1-20-21https://t.co/ybEBtOIUK8 — IndependentSentinel.com (@indiesentinel) January 21, 2021

Then WaPo took it back without apologies and said he confirmed on the debate stage that he would ban fracking. He was obviously always going to ban fracking, and the media knew it.

His handlers want fossil fuels gone, sending us back to a more primitive time. You can be sure they won’t run out of heat or air conditioning, just us peasants.

How long before the Washington Post scrubs this? “Biden indicates from the debate stage that he would ban all fracking” pic.twitter.com/TNv6vZa6nG — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 31, 2020

Heads up @JoeBiden @washingtonpost story on March 18, 2020 “Biden indicates from the debate stage stage that he would ban all fracking” #Debates2020 #Fracking pic.twitter.com/yfqzjtFUxH — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) October 23, 2020

