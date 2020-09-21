Biden Blooper – Two-thirds of Americans Have Died of COVID-19

Blooper-bitten Biden told a small crowd on Sunday that 200 million Americans have died from COVID-19. The actual number is around 200 thousand.



If Biden’s numbers were correct, that would mean about two-thirds of the total American population have died from the coronavirus.



“If Donald Trump has his way, the complications from COVID-19, which are well beyond what they should be — it’s estimated that 200 million people have died — probably by the time I finish this talk,” Biden said during a campaign stop in Philadelphia.



This isn’t the first time Biden got his coronavirus facts wrong. During a campaign stop in June, he said 120 million had died from COVID-19.



Considering that Biden has to use a teleprompter during every speech, it begs the question of how he can still his facts wrong. When Biden goes off script, however, it gets even worse. He has trouble putting together a cogent sentence.



The first presidential debate is on September 29th. All Biden is doing is giving President Trump fodder for the debate and voters reasons to question his grasp on reality.





Image from: americanjournaldaily.com