Fake news with a caveat: NBC/WSJ poll hugely favors slow Joe

Biden leads Trump 51 percent to 43 percent in the latest NBC/Wall Street Journal poll with those backing the mail-in vote favoring Biden by three to one. They claim a combined 52 percent of voters say they will vote early – either by mail, by early in-person voting or that they’ve already voted.

There is a 4.38% margin of error in the swing states, which is huge and 3.10% otherwise. The poll is also heavily weighted in favor of left-leaning Independents and Democrats.

The lead is basically unchanged from last month when Biden’s lead in the poll was 50 to 41 percent – amid ongoing ‘protests’ over the death of George Floyd and Trump’s call for ‘law and order’ after property destruction in cities.

Apparently, the people polled prefer ‘protests.’

THE CAVEAT

While we don’t trust the polls yet, certainly not one involving NBC, there is a concern that Biden holds a strong lead among those who would vote online.

Online voting is fraught with the possibility of cheating and we would never be able to check it.

It’s also true that elections are won and lost with the absentee ballot, which is similar. That is because of corruption one can do nothing about for the most part. Remember Orange County, California with ballots popping up for days without a chain of custody and judges saying they could be counted.

Also, and importantly, the online voting will attract the laziest and most ill-informed of voters, along with those who are overreacting to the virus. Those are mostly Democrat voters.