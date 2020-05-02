Biden boasts of his Violence Against Women Act, later declared unconstitutional

Joe Biden’s campaign speaks for him since he usually can’t speak for himself. They or Joe reminded everyone that April was ‘Sexual Assault Awareness’ month. [Did they cc Tara Reade?]

Joe wrote or said, allegedly:

Every year, at this time, we talk about awareness, prevention, and the importance of women feeling they can step forward, say something, and be heard. That belief — that women should be heard — was the underpinning of a law I wrote over 25 years ago. To this day, I am most proud of the Violence Against Women Act. So, each April we are reminded not only of how far we have come in dealing with sexual assault in this country — but how far we still have to go.

When I wrote the bill, few wanted to talk about the issue. It was considered a private matter, a personal matter, a family matter. I didn’t see it that way. To me, freedom from fear, harm, and violence for women was a legal right, a civil right, and a human right. And I knew we had to change not only the law, but the culture.

That law was passed in 1994. In 2000, the Supreme Court declawed it, striking down the VAWA provision allowing women the right to sue their attackers in federal court.

The year before, Bill Clinton was accused of groping Kathleen Willey, and three years prior to that he later admitted he exposed himself to Paula Jones. Then, the year after the VAWA was passed, Bill had sex with Monica Lewinsky which he had to admit to doing after she had the DNA checked on the little cocktail party dress.

Then there was Teddy Kennedy and others who fully supported the law in words but not actions.

The moral of this story is to believe Uncle Joe about Tara Reade since he passed a law that was later declared unconstitutional.

We don’t know if Reade is telling the truth, but we won’t believe him because of that law.