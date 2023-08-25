Biden Booed As He Mocks Trump, Warns We All Should Get Vaxxed

As we reported, the Biden administration is going to move towards masking and other restrictions. In the clip, he says he is asking Congress for funds for more vaccines everyone should take.

Biden laughs and mocks Donald Trump over his mugshot

He waved to people as he came out of pilates in Lake Tahoe and was roundly booed. Biden was asked about Donald Trump’s mugshot, and sarcastically responded that he is “a handsome man.”

Biden is the most corupt President in United States history, and he’s without empathy.


