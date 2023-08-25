Media, Biden, Agencies Push Vaccinations This Fall

While Joe Biden claims everyone probably has to get vaccinated, the CDC admitted that virtually all Americans, 97%, now have COVID immunity.

There are reports that some in the CDC said at today’s briefing that annual vaccinations are not necessary. ABC News said seniors might need more than one vaccination.

The Daily Mail reports that Global and US health chiefs have urged calm over rising Covid cases and new variants, pointing out that virtually everyone now has immunity against the virus.

On Thursday, Dr Marion Koopmans — a virologist who advises the World Health Organization — said the world was now in a “different phase” of the pandemic due to higher levels of immunity from vaccination and previous infection.

In a press call yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added that America was its “strongest point yet” against the virus because of this wall of immunity.

ABC News claims vaccines are “key.”

The timeline was laid out by officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration in a briefing with ABC News reporters.

ABC News continued. “Vaccination is going to continue to be key this year because immunity wanes and because the COVID-19 virus continues to change,” a CDC official said. “For those reasons, vaccines remain the best protection against hospitalization and death. And in the case of the COVID vaccines, they also help reduce the likelihood of ‘long COVID.'”

They will have the vaccine in October and won’t even know the variant. They certainly won’t know the side effects.

Biden’s going to force these vaccines on us again because he can. Big Pharma needs money. That’s conjecture.



