Biden Border Crisis forces shut down of checkpoints









Customs and Border Protection had to shut down highway checkpoints so that personnel could be redirected to address an enormous surge of [Democrat] migrants [illegal aliens]. There will be a lot more trafficking as a result. Sex trafficking is slavery and we have a lot of it in the United States. We are allowing it and are in business with the cartels.

Fox News reported that CBP had shut down a trio of checkpoints in Willcox, Arizona.

The number of child migrants in custody at federal border facilities has tripled to 3,250 over the last two weeks, with many held longer than the three days allowed under the law.

Instead of all the Republicans screaming from the rooftops, a few are doing so.

Senator Cruz wants to know how much more will it take. [What it will take is for Texas to turn blue]

How much more will it take for the Biden administration to admit there is a crisis on the border? https://t.co/LMX7kPglHS — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 9, 2021

Senator Hawley called out the ‘nothing’ response from Biden.

The border is approaching full-blown crisis, and the Biden Admin’s response is … nothing https://t.co/f9odbJiQK0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 9, 2021

McCarthy called it what it is — The Biden Border Crisis:

Call it what it is ⇨ The Biden Border Crisis — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 10, 2021

And we’re not getting their best:

Caravan from Honduras busting through Guatemala Border in route to the USApic.twitter.com/ZSdFqGLzxb — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 16, 2021

