Dems are forcing a vote on a bill to block lawful gun purchases









Democrats are forcing a vote on H.R. 1446 which will give the government the power to indefinitely block gun purchases for no reason at all!

THE STORY

Everyone submits to a background check when purchasing a firearm. After a 72-hour wait, and unless the FBI finds a problem, the buyer can purchase the gun.

Democrats want to undo that. The legislation basically gives the government the power to suspend the 2nd Amendment. Republicans are actually considering this bill, calling it a compromise.

The Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021 (H.R. 1446) would change the law to give the FBI ten business days to complete an “instant” background check. If you want to appeal a rejection, then the FBI would have another ten business days to process the appeal. Combined, that is an entire month. This is the plan. An ATF 4473 background check form is only valid for one month.

If you don’t pick up a firearm within a month of filling out the background check paperwork, you have to do it all over again.

What H.R. 1446 does is allow the FBI to indefinitely block gun purchases, without even having to give a reason. They can run out the clock for an entire month, wait for the background check form to expire, and then force you to restart the process all over again.

This is a power the Left would love. They would have the ability to simply block Americans from buying guns. H.R. 1446 only applies to gun stores. But Democrats are also forcing a vote on H.R. 8, their universal background check bill. This would force Americans to undergo a background check whenever they want to privately purchase a firearm.

The two together can allow the government to block any gun sales.

Some Republicans are calling this a “compromise,” as opposed to a complete confiscation or registration bill.

Democrats will use the power the bills give them. They are forcing a vote on HR 1446 this week.

