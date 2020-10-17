Biden bought a mansion when he was in his 20’s, has more mansions now

Town & Country did a piece about all of Joe Biden’s homes a few weeks ago. The man owns mansions. He bought the DuPont mansion when he was a young senator in 1974. In 1974, senators made about $44,000.

According to the article, he took out multiple mortgages and received loans against life insurance policies (in his 20’s). His net worth was often in the negatives—in 2007, he was ranked the least wealthy senator.

This next photo is Joe’s starter home. I don’t know how he did it. I made almost as much as he did in 1974 and I bought a two-bedroom house on a postage stamp plot with a neighbor who cremated my Zoysia grass every time it crept onto his property.

The DuPont mansion:

Joe Biden nicknamed himself Middle Class Joe and called himself “one of the poorest members of Congress.”

He claimed he had scrappy roots in Scranton but the truth is he always lived well.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the reason why Biden was often at the bottom of the wealth ladder among his colleagues in the Senate had a lot to do with his life-long obsession with real estate. “Even as a kid in high school I’d been seduced by real estate,” he wrote in his 2007 autobiography, Promises to Keep.

So he sold that DuPont mansion and this is his main residence in Wilmington:

In 1996, Biden purchased four acres of secluded, lakefront land in the upscale suburb of Wilmington, Delaware, and built this 6,850-square-foot home. According to Zillow, the lot was purchased back then for $350,000 and the property is now estimated to be worth more than $1 million, though a real estate expert put that figure closer to $2 million. During his vice presidency, he rented out a cottage on the property to the Secret Service for $2,200 a month.

Joe and Jill bought this home in ritzy Rehobeth Beach, Delaware in 2017.

They rent this sprawling home near DC: