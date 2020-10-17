RNC files FEC complaint against Twitter

The RNC has filed a formal FEC complaint against Twitter for their wholly unacceptable actions against free speech and the free press. The actions were so severe that they constitute an illegal “in-kind” contribution to the Biden campaign.

The complaint was filed on Friday and obtained exclusively by Fox News.

It states that the RNC “believes that Twitter has violated FECA and the Commission’s Regulations by making corporate in-kind contributions to Biden for President.”

The RNC, in its complaint, said Twitter “is a partisan actor, run by partisan Democrats” and is “using its corporate resources to provide active support for Joe Biden’s campaign in violation of federal law.”

They demanded the FEC “conduct an immediate investigation” into Twitter’s “illegal in-kind contributions to the Biden campaign,” and “impose the maximum penalty allowed under the law.”

It is past time for Democrat media to be called to answer for their corruption.

The Filing:

