Desperate MSM says Rudy Giuliani’s a Putin asset

The media is ganging up on Rudy Giuliani tonight, calling him a drunk and a Putin asset. They trotted out his estranged daughter to beg people to vote for Biden and she’s booked for a dozen shows. While his son, a big Trump supporter, is not on any shows. Michael Cohen is back on Insider to say Rudy is “drunk all the time.” NBC, MSNBC, The Washington Post, and others claim he’s a Putin pawn or an asset.

They resurrected the false claim about his trips to Ukraine and Russia. The crazy Krassenstein brothers claim the emails are forgeries. What about the emails given to Breitbart by Hunter’s former business associate? Are they forgeries too?

Rudy says there is enough evidence for a prosecution, and he wonders why the FBI has not charged him.

Biden Corruption: @RudyGiuliani says there’s enough evidence for a conviction in the Biden corruption case & so far our FBI, DOJ have done nothing about it. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/jz8NOnvU68 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) October 16, 2020

Nicole Wallace, not a particularly honest ‘reporter,’ gloated as she reported that the Washington Post claims Giuliani was identified by intel agencies as a target of a Russian intel operation to harm the candidacy of Joe Biden. [I guess the attempts at silencing anyone who reported about the Biden influence-peddling didn’t work.]

“Thanks to some stunning new reporting in the Washington Post, we now know that Rudy Giuliani was identified by United States intelligence agencies as a target of an active Russian intelligence operation to harm the candidacy of Joe Biden” – @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/z6BYMFvb8h — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) October 16, 2020

NBCNews reported that the CIA and other spy agencies warned the White House about Rudy Giuliani’s dealings with alleged Russians agents last year, an anonymous source familiar with the matter tells NBC.

WHAT THE OTHER SIDE SAYS

After the story broke about the Hunter Biden computer turning up and being handed over to Rudy Giuliani’s attorney and then Rudy, Hunter’s attorney called and wanted the hard drive back. The documents on the laptop expose a massive bribery scheme.

Mr. Giuliani said he will reveal documents next week that will blow the socks off people.

Rudy says they sold the office.

Joe Biden’s family “has become millionaires while he’s been in office… They sold Joe Biden’s public office and they sold out America” – @RudyGiuliani

pic.twitter.com/6C4RwV6sKs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 16, 2020

Direct evidence implicating former Vice President Joe Biden in a pay-for-play corruption scandal will be released to the public 10 days prior to the 2020 election, Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, told Daily Caller’s senior W.Hhttps://t.co/2F1ip8IQBw pic.twitter.com/m0wgSyz8TD — 🇯🇵 🇩🇪 JK Trump Supporter Japan🇺🇸 (@TTrumpSJapan) October 16, 2020

