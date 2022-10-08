Biden Brags About All Those Jobs He Didn’t Create

The US lost ten million jobs during the pandemic. The Fed reported about 78 million initial jobless claims throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, equivalent to roughly 47 percent of the nation’s workforce. From February 2020 to February 2021, the United States lost over 10 million jobs.

Today, Biden boasted that he created ten million jobs.

He didn’t create anything except havoc and destruction. These are jobs that were replaced, or it represents some people who now have to work two or three jobs to survive Bidenflation. He’s at zero.

The jobs report showed job creation slowing for the second month in a row. This was the fewest number of jobs created this year thanks to Bidenflation.

Inflation is accelerating, and nominal wage growth is slowing. As a result, year-over-year wage growth has been negative every month since Biden passed his $1.9 trillion “stimulus” in March 2021. The stock market is also a loser under Biden.

As economist Tyler Goodspeed notes, “real wages have been declining” as the inflation rate is astronomically high, between 7% and 9%.

We’re building an economy that looks out from Scranton. Not down from Wall Street. pic.twitter.com/Vji9K2t9JO — President Biden (@POTUS) October 7, 2022

