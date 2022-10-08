“Much Larger Presence of Both CIA and U.S. Special Ops in Ukraine

A report at The Intercept by Jim Risen and Ken Klippenstein indicated that the US badly underestimated how quickly they thought Russia would take over Ukraine. US intel didn’t think Ukrainians would fight so hard and Russia’s military would be so weak due to corruption. However, the lede was buried. The lede is the increased presence of US intelligence and Special Operations personnel on the ground.

MUCH LARGER PRESENCE OF CIA AND SPECIAL OPS

The article should have been about the increase in U.S. intelligence and Special Operations personnel.

“U.S. intelligence reports at the time predicted that Kyiv would fall quickly, perhaps in a week or two at the most. The predictions spurred the Biden administration to secretly withdraw some key U.S. intelligence assets from Ukraine, including covert former special operations personnel on contract with the CIA, the current and former officials said.

“Yet clandestine American operations inside Ukraine are now far more extensive than they were early in the war when U.S. intelligence officials were fearful that Russia would steamroll over the Ukrainian army. There is a much larger presence of both CIA and U.S. special operations personnel and resources in Ukraine than there were at the time of the Russian invasion in February, several current and former intelligence officials told The Intercept.”

CIA and US special operations qualify as boots on the ground if they’re large enough.

In another article by James Carden, an expert said that the strategic advisors and weaponry put us in the war. He said the US is a co-belligerent.

According to Bruce Fein, an advisor to Ronald Reagan, the US and its NATO allies are now vulnerable to attack by “an enemy belligerent,” meaning Russia, because of their “systematic or substantial violations of a neutral’s duties of impartiality and non-participation in the conflict.”

“Neutrality,” continued Fein, “is violated by permitting a belligerent to violate its territorial integrity (as Belarus and Russia have done to Ukraine), or by supplying warships, arms, ammunition, military provisions, or other war materials, directly or indirectly, or supplying military advisers to a belligerent,” as the US has done.

Biden said he wouldn’t put boots on the ground since it would start a World War.

