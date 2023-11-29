Biden Brags About Violating SCOTUS Ruling for Votes

The Supreme Court told Biden he cannot forgive student loans at taxpayer expense for 800,000+ people, but he’s doing it anyway. He’s circumventing the law. Not only is he breaking the spirit of the law, but he’s bragging about it to the people who benefited so he can get their votes.

Exclusive: Biden emails 800k student loan borrowers about forgiven debt

More than 800,000 student loan borrowers are set to receive a message from President Biden Tuesday afternoon.

Why it matters: The email, shared in advance with Axios, is a direct appeal from the president to beneficiaries of his administration’s debt forgiveness push, as his approval rating among Democrats hit a record low last month, jeopardizing his 2024 re-election bid.

Driving the news: “I hope this relief gives you a little more breathing room,” Biden’s Tuesday email states.

“I’ve heard from countless people who have told me that relieving the burden of student loan debt will allow them to support themselves and their families, or move forward with life plans they’ve put on hold.” “I’m proud that we were able to give borrowers like you the relief you earned,” the email said. “I promise you that as long as I am President, I will never stop fighting for hardworking American families.”



Of note: The 813,000 borrowers receiving the email were those who weren’t accurately credited for student loan payments that should have given them forgiveness or people placed into forbearance by loan servicers who violated Department of Education policies.

Biden has used various other programs so these people don’t have to pay back their loans while the rest of us get to pay their debt.

Young voters are slipping away, so he’s luring them back with this giveaway. Eventually, the economy will crash and burn. Democrats will blame Republicans.

