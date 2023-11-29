Clown World Judicial System

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

“One huge matter both Jack Smith and Judge Howell are attempting to cover up is how both suggested Trump was a flight risk to justify a nondisclosure order on Twitter—they tried to cover their tracks in later filings,” Julie Kelly noted, including the receipts.

That was a ridiculous and malicious ruse.

Everyone commented at the time that Donald Trump was easily the most famous person in the world. Where would he go?


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments