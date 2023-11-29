Clown World Judicial System

“One huge matter both Jack Smith and Judge Howell are attempting to cover up is how both suggested Trump was a flight risk to justify a nondisclosure order on Twitter—they tried to cover their tracks in later filings,” Julie Kelly noted, including the receipts.

That was a ridiculous and malicious ruse.

Everyone commented at the time that Donald Trump was easily the most famous person in the world. Where would he go?

One huge matter both Jack Smith and Judge Howell are attempting to cover up is how both suggested Trump was a flight risk to justify nondisclosure order on Twitter—they tried to cover their tracks in later filings. Redacted portions of court docs appear to conceal those facts: pic.twitter.com/UzgehfRbFb — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) November 29, 2023

Twitter’s appeal of Jack Smith’s warrant—approved by the equally wicked Beryl Howell, Obama appointee—was upheld on appeal by 2 Obama judges and one Biden judge. This is why I call DC the legal and judicial inescapable circle of hell for Trump and his supporters: pic.twitter.com/oIrcklGos4 — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) November 29, 2023

“Howell suggested the company was trying to get in Trump’s good graces. ‘Is it because the CEO wants to cozy up with the former President, and that's why you are here?’ Twitter lawyer: ‘No. In this case, one of the arguments was flee from prosecution.’” https://t.co/nEgXV4sEvW — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) November 29, 2023

