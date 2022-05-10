Biden Built Back Better: Taliban Fanatics Don’t Want Women to Go Outside

The Taliban on Saturday ordered Afghan women to cover their faces in public and to avoid leaving their homes. It’s just the latest in a number of new restrictions on women since Biden surrendered Afghanistan to these thugs.

The decree, issued by the Taliban’s Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, addresses how women should appear in public, the Wall Street Journal reports. According to the decree, they must observe “proper hijab,” an Islamic concept of ‘modesty’ that applies to women’s clothing, whenever they are in public environments. In other words, they have to cover up their faces.

The ideal face covering was the all-encompassing blue burqa, the fanatics said, referring to the garment that was obligatory for women in public during the Taliban’s previous 1996-2001 rule.

The women can’t work and most girls can’t go to school after 7th grade.

Afghanistan is a radical Islamist country that abuses women.

Any woman who refuses to comply and ignores official warnings to male members of her family could see a male guardian jailed for three days, according to the BBC.

The Biden Regime said they will put pressure on the Taliban, but they won’t say how.

“We’ve addressed it directly with the Taliban,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a briefing on Monday. “We have a number of tools that, if we feel these won’t be reversed, these won’t be undone, that we are prepared to move forward with.”

What tools? Bribery? Maybe we could go to war with them too.

Related