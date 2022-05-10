Protesting Dems Call to Abolish the Supreme Court

During a Los Angeles pro-abortion rally, far-far-left protesting Democrats called to abolish the Supreme Court. This is what Democrats do if they feel they won’t get their way – they destroy the rule of law. The Supreme Court is the third branch of government — Democrats. It was set up to protect all Americans from tyrants such as these.

The truth is that canceling Roe, which never belonged in the Constitution, changes nothing. All abortions will continue, although some states will now put it up to a vote so the people can decide if they want restrictions. It sends it back to the people.

Radical Democrats with the Party for Socialism and Liberation and other like-minded groups gathered on Saturday to rant about Roe v. Wade. The protests are building and violence can’t be far behind.

If they don’t get their way, they want to burn it all down. We must stick with the law.

Their rantings aren’t something we should ignore. They said the same about abolishing ICE and Border Patrol and Democrats basically did exactly that.

ILLEGAL PROTEST

Radical groups, including The Revolutionary Communist Party, have protested outside the homes of the Justices. Justice Alito and his family are in hiding due to credible death threats. A reporter for The Daily Signal said that the protest outside Justice Kavanaugh’s house was “the scariest thing I’ve ever seen.”

It happens to be illegal, as we reported. 18 U.S. Code 1507 states: Whoever, with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer, or with such intent uses any sound-truck or similar device or resorts to any other demonstration in or near any such building or residence, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has said and done nothing.

Ruth Sent Us doxed the Justices, a very dangerous move by the hard left group, leading to this horrendous situation.

Sadly, the Senate had to pass a bill to protect the Justices. The White House did nothing except eventually made a couple of statements. It took long enough.

The Supreme Court Police Parity Act — passed unanimously – will expand protections for Justices’ families.

