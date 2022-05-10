DA Failed to Prosecute 13,000+ Cases in Dem Dungheap of LA

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, DA George Gascon failed to prosecute over 13,000 cases.

Gascon is a Soros-funded DA. He claims he is the person who convinced Soros to fund elections for DAs, AGs, and so on.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his office presented 13,238 cases that the district attorney’s office ultimately declined to prosecute. This is due to District Attorney George Gascon’s new soft-on-crime special directives.

When Gascon took office in December 2020, he vowed to stop prosecuting juveniles as adults. He wouldn’t pursue sentences of life in prison without parole. However, he later said he would review the specific circumstances of each case.

THERE’S NO DETERRENCE

“There’s no deterrence in this current scheme,” Villanueva said. “We have to have teeth in what we’re doing. The deputies are going to continue doing their job, they make the arrests, they’ll write the reports, but then what happens after it’s submitted to the D.A is where it all falls apart,” he said.

Villanueva said his department does not have a working relationship with the DA’s office and that he has never met Gascón in public, having only ever had one phone call with him, National Review reports.

An “Astonishing number of cases,” said Villanueva. “These are people that did bad things that left a victim, have the evidence presented and they said ‘don’t bother,’” he continued, according to Fox News.

Gascon’s ineptitude is catching up to Hollywood. Recently, Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage by a knife-wielding madman. The attacker was only charged with a misdemeanor and was let out by the next day.

The criminal didn’t learn anything from that arrest. Chappelle wants the attacker charged with a felony.

“The fact that this isn’t charged as a felony case by the DA is insane,” an attorney for the comedian said on Gascón’s decision.

A mother charged with torturing and murdering her 4-year-old child had two strikes (violent-serious felonies) on her record. Gascon wanted to remove her strikes. He insisted on treating her as a first time offender. Fortunately, in this case, the prosecutor refused.

HE CAN’T LEARN AND MUST GO

Gascon can’t learn. He continues to go with his great talking point that isn’t born out in the real world. Some criminals just want to be criminals.

“Over-incarceration leads to more crime. Period. How we grapple with that fact will determine the future of our public safety. Social services, diversion, and aid have been proven to make communities safer in the long-term,” Gascon insists.

A campaign to force a recall election of the Soros-backed Gascon has gathered 400,000 signatures. That is more than two-thirds of the number necessary, as public outrage against crime continues to grow, says Breitbart.

The campaign needs 566,857 signatures — 10% of registered voters — by the July 6 deadline to put the recall question on November’s ballot.

Imagine if our DA had the dedication of Chief Mark Stainbrook and the Beverly Hills Police Department. Crime might actually be crushed in the war zone that Los Angeles County has tragically become. Sadly our law enforcement officers are fighting an uphill battle under #Gascon. https://t.co/yOLLqYbMsM — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 5, 2022

